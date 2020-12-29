Kangana Ranaut returns to Mumbai, says she feels protected and loved

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has returned back to Mumbai and on Tuesday offered prayers at Mumba Devi and Shri Siddhivinayak temple. The actress posted pictures of herself in Mumbai and said in the caption that she feels protected and safe.

Kangana tweeted from her verified account saying, "The amount of hostility I faced for standing up for my beloved city Mumbai baffled me, today I went to Mumba devi and Shri Siddhivinayak ji and got their blessings, I feel protected, loved and welcomed. Jai Hind Jai Maharashtra.”

This comes just a few months after Kangana was engaged in tension with the Maharashtra government after comparing Mumbai with PoK.

It all began after the actress had compared Mumbai to Pakistan Occupied Kashmir, and the administration to Taliban in her social media post earlier this year. Following this, her office in Bandra was partially demolished by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on September 9.

On the work front, Kangana has started prepping for her next film ‘Dhaakad’.