Kangana Ranaut takes a dig at her Bollywood friends, says, ‘to anybody I hurt this year, you deserve it’

New Delhi: Kangana Ranaut is one such actress who always manages to grab the limelight, no matter what! As the year is coming to end, the actress has a special message for her friends in the film industry. Taking to her Instagram stories, Kangana shared a meme which read, ‘to anybody I hurt this year, you deserve it.’ However, adding another twist to the tale, she captioned the meme as, “Now that the year is ending I want to confess something similar to my Bollywood friends.”

The point to be noted here is that this meme comes just a day after Kangana attended producer Ekta Kapoor’s Diwali bash in which filmmaker and her arch-rival Karan Johar was also present. Kangana has always been at loggerheads with Karan ever since she sparked the nepotism debate on ‘Koffee with Karan’.

Earlier, she also took a dig at Karan Johar when ‘Brahmastra’ released and said that the box office collections of the film have been manipulated. “I want to interview Karan Johar and understand why is he declaring gross collection of Brahmastra and not nett collection? What is the desperation? Also after making ₹60 cr (that’s the nett collection they have declared, I don’t believe in this number but nett amount India is 60cr for two days according to them). Even if we believe them, how come ₹650 cr film emerged a hit already," she had written.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film ‘Emergency’ in which she essays the role of former Prime Minister Mrs Indira Gandhi. It also marks her first film as a standalone director.