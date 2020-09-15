Kangana Ranaut tells netizen why she got Y-category security in Mumbai - Check tweet thread

New Delhi: The fiesty and outspoken actress Kangana Ranaut went back to home state Himachal Pradesh on September 14, 2020, after spending a few days in Mumbai. She even tweeted saying that her analogy comparing the city with Pakistan-occupied Kashmir was "bang on".

When Kangana landed in Mumbai over BMC row, she was provided with Y-category security. One of the netizens raised questions on her getting it and actress being super active on the platform, replied too.

Check their Twitter conversation:

Y category security for one person costs the Centre over 10,00,000/- each month. This money is borne by taxpayers.

Now that Kangana is safe in HP (far away from POK), will Modi Sarkar kindly withdraw the security detail provided to her?! https://t.co/UdEArImhJu — Brijesh Kalappa (@brijeshkalappa) September 14, 2020

Hopefully IB will consider downgrading your security detail in peaceful, prosperous and pristine HP https://t.co/wJ7AmKl1gc — Brijesh Kalappa (@brijeshkalappa) September 14, 2020

The actress drew the ire of the Shiv Sena government after she compared Mumbai with Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK) in her earlier tweet. She received strong-worded reactions from Sena leaders, including Sanjay Raut, whom Kangana accused of threatening her to not return to Mumbai if she has no faith in the police.

Following this, she was given Y security.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had conducted a demolition drive at her Mumbai office on the sae day she landed in Mumbai, razing portions that they claimed were "illegally built".

Later, the Bombay High Court granted a stay on the demolition of the office, asking the BMC to file a reply on the actress' petition. Kangana approached the Bombay High Court on challenging the notice issued by the Mumbai civic body for 'illegal construction' and sought a stay on the demolition process.

Kangana and her sister Rangoli Chandel met Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on September 13, 2020 (Sunday).