हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut tells netizen why she got Y-category security in Mumbai - Check tweet thread

The actress drew the ire of the Shiv Sena government after she compared Mumbai with Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK) in her earlier tweet.

Kangana Ranaut tells netizen why she got Y-category security in Mumbai - Check tweet thread
Pic Courtesy: PTI Photo

New Delhi: The fiesty and outspoken actress Kangana Ranaut went back to home state Himachal Pradesh on September 14, 2020, after spending a few days in Mumbai. She even tweeted saying that her analogy comparing the city with Pakistan-occupied Kashmir was "bang on".

When Kangana landed in Mumbai over BMC row, she was provided with Y-category security. One of the netizens raised questions on her getting it and actress being super active on the platform, replied too. 

Check their Twitter conversation: 

The actress drew the ire of the Shiv Sena government after she compared Mumbai with Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK) in her earlier tweet. She received strong-worded reactions from Sena leaders, including Sanjay Raut, whom Kangana accused of threatening her to not return to Mumbai if she has no faith in the police. 

Following this, she was given Y security.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had conducted a demolition drive at her Mumbai office on the sae day she landed in Mumbai, razing portions that they claimed were "illegally built".

Later, the Bombay High Court granted a stay on the demolition of the office, asking the BMC to file a reply on the actress' petition. Kangana approached the Bombay High Court on challenging the notice issued by the Mumbai civic body for 'illegal construction' and sought a stay on the demolition process. 

Kangana and her sister Rangoli Chandel met Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on September 13, 2020 (Sunday). 

 

Tags:
Kangana RanautBMCKanganaMaharashtra
Next
Story

Ranbir Kapoor and ladylove Alia Bhatt's dance video on Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's birthday goes viral - Watch

  • 49,30,236Confirmed
  • 80,776Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT3M5S

Video: Kangana's sharp attack on Uddhav government, Congress responds