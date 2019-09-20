close

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut undergoes prosthetic look test for Jayalalithaa biopic and it will blow your mind—Pics

To ace her look for the film, the stunner of an actress headed to LA.

Kangana Ranaut undergoes prosthetic look test for Jayalalithaa biopic and it will blow your mind—Pics

New Delhi: B-Town 'Queen' Kangana Ranaut is gearing up for her next big venture which is based on the life of actress turned politician late Jayalalithaa. After starring in period drama 'Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi' last year, Kangana will impress the viewers with her performance in 'Thalaivi'.

To ace her look for the film, the stunner of an actress headed to LA. She underwent a prosthetic makeup look test. The official Instagram handle of her team shared pictures of her session at Jason Collin's studio.

The caption reads: “#KanganaRanaut going through prosthetic measurements at Jason Collins’s Studio in Los Angeles for #Thalaivi. Jason has previously worked for Captain Marvel creating prosthesis for Brie Larson. Needless to say, Jayalalithaa's Biopic will definitely be something mind blowing.”

After checking out the pictures, we are sure Jayalalithaa biopic is surely going to be an epic watch.

 

 

 

 

