Kapil Sharma

Kapil Sharma introduces son Trishaan to the world on Father’s Day with an adorable photo

Kapil Sharma shares a sweetest photo with both his kids in himself in one frame on Father's Day.

Kapil Sharma introduces son Trishaan to the world on Father’s Day with an adorable photo
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma made many hearts melt with his Father’s Day post on Instagram.

The Kapil Sharma Show’ star posted an adorable photo with his four months old son Trishaan and his one and a half years old daughter Anayra along with himself on his Instagram on Sunday (June 20).

This is the first picture of the three together shared on social media. In the photo, the trio can be seen twinning in matching white t-shirts. There is also a rose bouquet and a yellow colour cake for father’s day that Kapil is about to cut.

“पब्लिक की पुरज़ोर माँग पर अनायरा और त्रिशान पहली बार एक साथ (On public demand, Anayra and Trishaan for the first time together),” the ace comedian captioned his post. He also added hashtags #happyfathersday, #fathersdaycelebration, #love, #gratitude, #family, #kids to the post.

Check it out:

Kapil's second child Trishaan was born on February 1 this year. The actor had taken paternity leave for the same due to which his popular comedy show - ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ went off air for sometime.

The actor has however resumed shooting for the show and it is expected to return in July. Comedians Bhati Singh and Krushna Abhishek are also part of the show.

