Sunil Grover to work with Kapil Sharma again? Fans should know this!

New Delhi: Actor-comedian Sunil Grover is known as the master of disguise for playing iconic characters such as Gutthi or Dr Mashoor Gulati on Kapil Sharma Show. In one of his recent interviews, the class actor opened up on his possibility of working with Kapil Sharma again.

In RJ Siddharth Kannan's show, Sunil Grover was quizzed on getting back with ace comedian Kapil Sharma, to which he replied saying, "There are no plans as of now, but if someday, something comes up, then we will definitely work together." (He made the statement in Hindi, this is a translation of what she said.)

For the uninitiated, Sunil and Kapil had a fallout in 2017 allegedly after a brawl in a flight. The two never worked together after the reported incident, however, remained cordial with each other.

Kapil Sharma is on a paternity break these days. He and his wife Ginni Chatrath were blessed with a baby boy on February 1, 2021. The duo already has a year old daughter named Anayra. Kapil married Ginni on December 12, 2018.

On the work front, Sunil Grover moved to films and OTT space. He was seen in Salman Khan's Bharat, controversial web series Tandav starring Saif Ali Khan. He will next be seen in Sunflower, a series created by Vikas Bahl.