Kapil Sharma reveals why he was wheelchair-bound at Mumbai airport!

New Delhi: Ace comedian Kapil Sharma was recently spotted in a wheelchair at Mumbai airport. The video and pictures of him being wheelchair-bound left his fans worried and created a flutter on social media.

However, a day after he was clicked by paps, the comedian-actor has reacted to the reason behind it. Kapil Sharma told Bollywood Hungama, “M good, bus gym me thorra back injury ho gyi, it will b fine in few days, thank you for the concern regards.”

In the video going viral of Kapil on a wheelchair, he was heard being visibly upset after paparazzi hounded him for clicks. He looked miffed and even asked the photographers to back off.

After the video went viral, many of his fans were concerned about the health and well-being of the star.

Kapil Sharma is on paternity leave after being blessed with a second child on February 1, 2021. Kapil and wife Ginni Chatrath welcomed a baby boy and shared the good news with fans on social media.

Kapil and Ginni tied the knot on December 12, 2018. The duo has a daughter named Anayra and a baby boy together.