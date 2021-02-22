हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Kapil Sharma

Kapil Sharma spotted in a wheelchair, asks paps to back off!

Kapil Sharma looked irritated at the paparazzi who clicked his pictures at the airport. Kapil can be seen sitting in a wheelchair.  Kapil currently, is is on paternity leave, which he took to spend some quality time with his second child, a baby boy, who was born on February 1.

Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Comedian Kapil Sharma was spotted in a wheelchair in all-black attire at the airport. 'The Kapil Sharma Show' star looked miffed at the paparazzi who clicked his pictures and asked them to back off. Below is the video captured by celebrity photographer, Manav Mangalam, who shared it on his Instagram handle.

The comedy king is on paternity leave, which he took to spend some quality time with his second child, a baby boy, who was born on February 1. Kapil and his wife Ginni Chatrath also share a daughter Anayra Sharma, who they welcomed on December 10, 2019.

Kapil is expected to return soon with his show 'The Kapil Sharma Show' which airs on Sony TV. Fellow comedian, Sunil Grover, who had a fallout with Kapil, is also expected to return, according to reports. The reports also claim actor Salman Khan helped Kapil and Sunil patch up.

Kapil will also be seen in a Netflix series, the details of which are not revealed as of now.

