Kapoor Clan: Janhvi, Sonam, Rhea Enjoy Their Vacation In London, Pics Inside

New Delhi: Producer Rhea Kapoor shared glimpses from her Summer Holidays on Friday, with girl pals Janhvi Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor. Taking to her Instagram handle, Rhea shared a string of pictures of their fun time together -- laughing, eating and posing for pictures. She captioned it as, " Sweet Summer Solstice at 7 pm. #londonbynight."

The fans flooded the comment section with comments, with one saying, " Sonam Kapoor the queen." Another said, " Can I be a Kapoor sister?"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonam will be next seen in the upcoming film 'Blind' directed by Shome Makhija, starring Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak and Lillete Dubey in prominent roles. The film's first look was unveiled at the Jio Studio's event.

On the other hand, Rhea collaborated with Ekta Kapoor for the upcoming film 'The Crew'. The film stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh in the lead roles. It is a story of three women and is touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. However, their destinies lead to unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies.

Janhvi, on the other hand, will be next seen in 'Good Luck Jerry', which will stream directly on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar from July 29, 2022.