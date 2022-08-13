Karan Johar FINALLY offers 2 films to Sara Ali Khan after 'Koffee' chaos!

New Delhi: Karan Johar was massively trolled after the second episode of 'Koffee With Karan 7' where according to the fans he ignored and insulted Sara Ali Khan.

In a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, KJo has revealed that Sara will be soon doing two films with him. He also opened up about Ananya Panday's relationship.

Sara appeared in a recent episode of 'Koffee With Karan', with her GalPal Janhvi Kapoor. Now in a recent interview, while talking about Sara, Johar said that he is very excited to do two projects with her.

Talking to Siddharth Kannan, he said, "Sara Ali Khan is gonna do an amazing film with me, which I'm producing, which is gonna be for Amazon and we are very excited. And there's one more film that she will do for us, for which I'm also very excited. That's her future related to me."

Talking about Ananya Panday, KJo said, "Ananya Panday is going to date somebody soon I think. I don't know who."

Recently when the 'Liger' actress appeared on 'Koffee With Karan', KJo revealed that on his birthday party, he noticed Ananya and Aditya Roy Kapoor having a good time together.

Karan Johar and Sara Ali Khan featured in each others Instagram Stories in June while they were roaming on the streets of London.

On the work front, Sara was last seen in Aanand L Rai's 'Atrangi Re' co-starring Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. She has many films in her pipeline including 'Gaslight' with Vikrant Massey and Laxman Utekar's next with Vicky Kaushal.

On the other hand, Karan recently wrapped up the shoot of his upcoming film 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', which stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in lead roles.