NewsLifestylePeople
KARAN JOHAR

Karan Johar FINALLY offers 2 films to Sara Ali Khan after 'Koffee' chaos!

In a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, KJo has revealed that Sara will be soon doing two films with him. He also opened up about Ananya Panday's relationship. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Aug 13, 2022, 04:52 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Karan Johar was massively trolled after the second episode of 'Koffee With Karan 7' where according to the fans he ignored and insulted Sara Ali Khan.
  • In a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, KJo has revealed that Sara will be soon doing two films with him.

Trending Photos

Karan Johar FINALLY offers 2 films to Sara Ali Khan after 'Koffee' chaos!

New Delhi: Karan Johar was massively trolled after the second episode of 'Koffee With Karan 7' where according to the fans he ignored and insulted Sara Ali Khan. 

In a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, KJo has revealed that Sara will be soon doing two films with him. He also opened up about Ananya Panday's relationship. 

Sara appeared in a recent episode of 'Koffee With Karan', with her GalPal Janhvi Kapoor. Now in a recent interview, while talking about Sara, Johar said that he is very excited to do two projects with her.

Talking to Siddharth Kannan, he said, "Sara Ali Khan is gonna do an amazing film with me, which I'm producing, which is gonna be for Amazon and we are very excited. And there's one more film that she will do for us, for which I'm also very excited. That's her future related to me."

Talking about Ananya Panday, KJo said, "Ananya Panday is going to date somebody soon I think. I don't know who." 

Recently when the 'Liger' actress appeared on 'Koffee With Karan', KJo revealed that on his birthday party, he noticed Ananya and Aditya Roy Kapoor having a good time together. 

Karan Johar and Sara Ali Khan featured in each others Instagram Stories in June while they were roaming on the streets of London. 

On the work front, Sara was last seen in Aanand L Rai's 'Atrangi Re' co-starring Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. She has many films in her pipeline including 'Gaslight' with Vikrant Massey and Laxman Utekar's next with Vicky Kaushal.

On the other hand, Karan recently wrapped up the shoot of his upcoming film 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', which stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in lead roles.

Live Tv

Karan JoharSara Ali KhanAnanya PandayKaran Johar Sara Ali KhanJanhvi KapoorKoffee With Karan

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: How did terrorists panic over Kashmir's 'tricolor revolution'?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Bomb blast' of inflation on the people of Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: Will Bihar get 10 lakh government jobs?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Brain mapping' of active 'Pakistani lobby' on PoK
DNA Video
DNA: Terror's game over with changes in Kashmir!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: The Story of Jeremy Lalrinnunga
DNA Video
DNA: Inside Story of Secret Raid
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of China's dual policy on terrorism
DNA Video
DNA: Side effects of Freebie politics
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 11, 2022