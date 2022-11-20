Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash keep their fashion game up at an award night in Dubai, leave fans excited! SEE PICS

New Delhi: Lovebirds Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash never fail to share their loved-up pictures for the delight of their fans. Recently, the duo made an appearance at the Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night in Dubai and shared their looks from the event. The two also took to their Instagram handles and shared the pictures of their style statement.

In the pictures, Tejasswi looked surreal in a blue gown in which she flaunted her curves. She kept her hair open and opted for nude make-up. The ‘Naagin 6’ actress paired up her outfit with long golden and silver earrings. “Off guard but on point,” Tejasswi commented on the post.

Karan also took to his Instagram handle and shared his look from the event. He was seen wearing a brown blazer with a brown trouser which he paired up with a white shirt. “The black lady met her match in brown tonight," he captioned the post.

Fans of the actors could not keep their calm as they saw their pics and started showering their love in the comments section. “Soooo gorgeous,” a fan commented on Tejasswi’s post. “Super excited for your red carpet appearance,” added another fan with a fire emoji.

Meanwhile, it was recently reported that Karan and Tejasswi have bought their first house together in Mumbai. Talking about their work front, Karan Kundrra was last seen as the host of the dancing reality show ‘Dance Deewane Juniors’. On the other hand, Tejasswi Prakash is currently seen in ‘Naagin 6’.

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash met on Bigg Boss 15 and fell in love with each other. The couple is often seen together and keeps treating their fans with their love-filled moments.