Kareena Kapoor jokes son Jeh starred in Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan, reveals she fainted on set once!

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan shot parts of the film Laal Singh Chaddha during her second pregnancy and the pandemic. In a recent interview, she revealed this worried her sister Karisma to the core. However, the 'Tashan' actress revealed that she credits her co-star Aamir Khan for taking care of her safety on set.

In a conversation with a leading daily, she divulged that she would commute from her husband's Saif Ali Khan's hometown Pataudi to Delhi for shooting.

She told NDTV, "I had an hour and a half journey in the car every day and we shot late nights mostly."

Kareena expressed she was in touch with her gynaecologist throughout the shooting.

"I was constantly in touch with my gynaecologist, asking him if the baby would be safe and if I am working and I am not getting rest, how it is affecting my baby. So, he was like if you are getting eight hours of sleep in the day, you can be working late in the night. He just said that keep washing your hands, wear the mask and keep faith and that's exactly what I did, and it was a brilliant shoot," she further revealed.

She also joked that her second son Jeh is technically in the film. She said, "So, my son is practically in Laal Singh Chaddha. He is in the romantic song with Aamir and me."

Shockingly, the actress had fainted on the sets of the film when she was in the 8th month of her pregnancy. When asked to described her ordeal, she said, "That day maybe it was the heat, it was the humidity, all the mental stress, like we were in the middle of the lockdown. Maybe everything came together. I just couldn't get myself out of the van. I couldn't get myself together. I felt like I was going to faint. I sat down and said you know I can't go ahead with this particular shoot right now."

On the work front, the actress will next be seen in Aamir Khan’s ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ and Karan Johar’s multistarrer magnum opus ‘Takht’.