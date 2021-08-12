हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Aamir khan

Aamir Khan saves the day for Kiara Advani as she struggles with her mask in viral video - Watch

At an event, Bollywood star Aamir Khan offered to help when actress Kiara Advani was struggling to untangle her mask from her earrings. 

Aamir Khan saves the day for Kiara Advani as she struggles with her mask in viral video - Watch
Pic courtesy: Instagram/Perfectaamir, File Photo

New Delhi: Bollywood stunners Aamir Khan and Kiara Advani were recently spotted at an event to announce their positions as brand ambassadors for AU small finance bank. The two shared a sweet moment when Aamir helped detangle Kiara's mask from her earrings. 

At the event, the duo had arrived together wearing masks. Later, they were asked to remove their masks - while Aamir removed his mask swiftly, Kiara faced an issue as her white mask got caught in her fancy earrings. Noticing her struggle to remove her mash, Aamir offers to help and carefully untangles the mask. 

The whole ordeal was recorded and many fan pages shared the clip on social media.

Check out the video below:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@perfectaamir)

 

Recently, Aamir Khan was making headlines after late actor Anupam Shyam's brother alleged that the actor had promised to build a dialysis centre for Shyam, however, he 'stopped picking calls' later.

On the work front, Aamir will next be seen in 'Laal Singh Chaddha' which is a remake of the Hollywood flick 'Forrest Gump' which had starred Tom Hanks.

Reportedly, the film has been shot pan India covering around 100 different locations and this is for the first time that a Hindi film will be shot at so many places.

It stars Kareena Kapoor Khan opposite Aamir in the lead. The two will be seen uniting on-screen after the 2009 hit film '3 Idiots'.

On the other hand, Kiara just had her latest released Shershaah premiere on Amazon Prime.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Aamir khanAamir Khan videosKiara AdvaniKiara Advani videosAamir Khan press conference
Next
Story

Navya Naveli Nanda recalls shutting down troll who commented on her mother Shweta Bachchan!

Must Watch

PT29M29S

Congress' ruckus in Rajya Sabha was pre-planned: Parliamentary Affairs Minister in PC