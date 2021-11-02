Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karan Johar and host of celebs wish Shah Rukh Khan on birthday!

New Delhi: Badshah of Bollywood - Shah Rukh Khan turned 56 years old on Tuesday (November 2). This year fans and friends are more elated for the superstar's birthday as it comes after a tumultuous time for SRK and his family. Shah Rukh’s eldest son Aryan Khan was jailed by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on October 3 in an alleged drugs case. After being denied bail twice by the session court - Aryan was finally granted bail on October 28 and walked out of the Arthur Road jail two days later.

Taking to their Instagram accounts various Bollywood celebrities wished King Khan.

Actress Malaika Arora, who featured with SRK in hit song ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’ took to Instagram and penned a sweet note for him and wrote, “23 years back was a fan girl n I continue to be one .Seeing you through all these years and how you carry yourself has not just been a pleasure but also Inspiring. How you strive tirelessly to make everyday and every year better for people around you is beyond amazing. This year... this day is extra special, this day is extra sweet and I hope it always remains that way cos you deserve it all. Now and forever!!!! Happy birthday @iamsrk”.

Filmmaker Karan Johar shared a priceless photo album of himself and Shah Rukh and wrote, “I met him on the sets of Karan Arjun for the first time …. I tagged along with my father to hang out with Kajol… not realising i was going to meet a man who would go on to shape my life , my career and my very being ….his charisma and intelligence is a globally known fact … but I have the privilege of witnessing his humanity and heart… an unmatchable father … a rock solid husband … a loving brother and an indispensable friend …. He is all that and so much more …Love you so much Bhai … may every Mannat of yours get answered and the abundant love you rightfully deserve keep coming your way…. Happy birthday!”

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Karisma Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Ayushmann Khurrana, Sidharth Malhotra took to their Instagram stories to wish Shah Rukh.

Veteran actress and TV show host Simi Garewal took to her Twitter account to wish SRK. “Happy birthday dear @iamsrk! That you've weathered both storms & success with such grace is a testament to your character & dignity. You have a soul connection with millions, unlike anyone else. You have the right to be a legend. What a bright light u are SRK. Just keep shining..,” wrote Simi.

Happy birthday dear @iamsrk! That you've weathered both storms & success with such grace is a testament to your character & dignity. You have a soul connection with millions, unlike anyone else. You have the right to be a legend. What a bright light u are SRK. Just keep shining.. pic.twitter.com/ukB6bZTI8o — Simi Garewal (@Simi_Garewal) November 1, 2021

Patal Lok fame Jaideep Ahlawat, Ali Fazal also took to Instagram to wish the superstar.

“Aap Nire Ishq ho” … I still remember this Day … Got Star-Struck first time in my life but You being You made sure that I feel relaxed before this scene. I still get star struck whenever I meet or see you. Thank you for everything KING SRK. Happy B’day Sir @iamsrk pic.twitter.com/8fgzEt7i1H — Jaideep Ahlawat (@JaideepAhlawat) November 2, 2021

Ok this is the coolest Birthday gift you could’ve made Bhai. . Absolutely Rocking . @iamsrk .. check this . https://t.co/UfAyBC0diy — Ali Fazal M (@alifazal9) November 2, 2021

Shah Rukh Khan made his Bollywood debut in 1992 with ‘Deewana’. The actor got Filmfare Best Male Debut Award for his performance and since then there has been no looking back.