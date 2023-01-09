topStoriesenglish
KAREENA KAPOOR

Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan BRUTALLY trolled for not wearing seat belts in car, netizens say, ‘Rules are only for common man’- Watch

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan get brutally trolled by the netizens as they step out in car without wearing seat belts.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 09, 2023, 08:51 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan BRUTALLY trolled for not wearing seat belts in car, netizens say, ‘Rules are only for common man’- Watch

New Delhi: Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood. Recently, the duo stepped out of their house in a car which Saif was driving and the video of the same was shared by the paparazzi account. A lot of fans appreciated Kareena’s no make-up look and dropped heart and fire emojis in the comments section. However, netizens were quick to notice that even while sitting on the front seats, neither Saif not Kareena were wearing seat belts.  

The couple got brutally trolled for this negligence. “Why no seat belt?,” commented one user. “Relax guys rules are only for common man,” added another user.  

A user even wrote that they never wear seat belts and do not even get caught by the Mumbai Police. “Why don’t these guys ever wear seat belt !!! Why is Mumbai police never catching them,” the user wrote. 

Watch the video here

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Meanwhile, talking about Kareena, on the work front, she will be next seen in director Sujoy Ghosh`s thriller which is based on the book `The Devotion Of Suspect X`. It also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. Apart from that, she also has director Hansal Mehta`s next untitled film. Saif Ali Khan, on the other hand, will be seen in ‘Adipurush’ alongside Prabhas and Kriti Sanon.  

Saif and Kareena tied the knot in 2012 in Mumbai. The couple are doting parents to two son Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan. Earlier, Saif was married to actress Amrita Singh with whom he has two children actress Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan. Recently, they also went to Switzerland for New Year celebrations. 

Kareena KapoorSaif Ali KhanKareena Kapoor trolledkareena kapoor picssaif ali khan picsSaif Kareena carSaif Kareena seat belt

