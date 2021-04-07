हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan buys swanky black Lamborghini Urus worth crores - Watch video of his 'mehengi cheez'

Kartik Aaryan shared the welcome video of his newest addition to the fam on social media. He wrote: Kharid li....Par main shayad mehengi cheezon ke liye bana hi nahi hoon

Kartik Aaryan buys swanky black Lamborghini Urus worth crores - Watch video of his &#039;mehengi cheez&#039;

New Delhi: Actor Kartik Aaryan, who recently tested negative for the deadly novel coronavirus is jumping in joy. No, not just because he fought COVID-19 like a boss and is now all fine but also because he brought home his new mean machine - a black Lamborghini Urus. 

Kartik Aaryan shared the welcome video of his newest addition to the fam on social media. He wrote: Kharid li....Par main shayad mehengi cheezon ke liye bana hi nahi hoon

Several celeb friends such as Bhumi Pednekar, Rohit Shetty, Dabboo Ratnani, Ashvini Yardi among others congratulated the star. 

Lamborghini Urus is worth crores and its India price is somewhere between Rs 3 to 4.5 cr approx, as per reports.

Exhibiting versatility with varied projects in the pipeline, Kartik Aaryan venture has Dhamaka, horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, comic entertainer Dostana 2 in his kitty. 

Kartik was diagnosed with COVID symptoms and remained under home quarantine for almost 14 days. He recently tested negative and looks like getting home the beast is the first thing he did. 

Congratulations to the rising star!

 

