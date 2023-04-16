Kartik Aaryan Congratulates Miss India 2023 Nandini Gupta, Runners-up; Check His Latest Post

New Delhi: Kartik Aaryan is one of the most popular young superstars in the nation who enjoys a huge fanbase. Especially when it comes to females, he has always garnered special love and attention from them. It's indeed his wittiness and charm that the superstar has flared over the girls and the example of the same has been witnessed when Kartik had been to Imphal, Manipur for his performance at the 59th Femina Miss India 2023 where he clicked a picture with winners, Nandini Gupta, Shreya Poonja and Strela Luwang.

After clicking a beautiful picture with the three winner ladies of the 59th Femina Miss India 2023, Nandini Gupta, Shreya Poonja, and Strela Luwang, Kartik expressed his honor to enjoy their company. He wrote in the caption, "Honoured to be in the beautiful company of the winners of Miss India 2023!! Congratulations @nandiniguptaa13 @shreya.poonja @strelaluwang and all the participants as well."

As Kartik went to Imphal, Manipur, he set the stage on fire with his powerful performance at the 59th Femina Miss India 2023. While the superstar danced to his chartbuster songs like ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ title track, ‘Dheeme Dheeme’, and many more, he also interacted with fans.

In the finale, Rajasthan's Nandini Gupta won the beauty pageant and was crowned as Femina Miss India 2023. Delhi's Shreya Poonja became the first runner-up while Manipur’s Thounaojam Strela Luwang became the second runner-up. Looking at his future lineups, Kartik has interesting films in the pipeline like ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ opposite Kiara Advani, ‘Aashiqui 3’, and Kabir Khan’s untitled next among a few other unannounced ones.