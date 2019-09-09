Kartik Aaryan smears cake on Ananya Panday's face and these videos are hilarious—Watch

New Delhi: B-Town young guns Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday will be seen together in 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' remake which also stars Bhumi Pednekar in the lead role. The lead actors celebrated the Lucknow schedule wrap in quite high spirits.

Kartik and Ananya shared on-set videos where the entire crew got together and the cake was seen all over (literally). Kartik smeared cake on Ananya's face and'Student Of The Year 2' star hit it back too.

Check out the videos shared on their respective social media handles:

This will be Ananya's second Bollywood venture after her debut film 'Student Of The Year 2' and her first one with Kartik. The venture is a remake of 1978 classic hit of the same name 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' starring Sanjeev Kapoor, Vidya Sinha and Ranjita Kaur lead roles.

Kartik will also be seen in Karan Johar's 'Dostana 2' with Janhvi Kapoor. The makers announced the project lately and joining them is newcomer Lakshya.

Also, he has 'Bhool Bhulaiya 2' which was recently announced.