Kate Tomas Reveals She And Andrew Garfield Broke Up 'Months Ago'

Washington: Andrew Garfield and Kate Tomas have broken up after dating for several months.

Tomas revealed the news on Saturday, in the comments of an Instagram post.

Responding to a fan who asked if she was still dating the 'We Live in Time' actor, Tomas confirmed that their relationship had ended some time ago.

"We broke up months ago but I'm sure he will be happy to know that he is loved," Tomas replied, putting an end to the fan's question.

The pair were first linked in March of this year when they were spotted holding hands during what looked like a double date with Phoebe Bridgers and Bo Burnham. Despite the public sighting, Garfield, 41, has remained private about his love life.

In a 2021 interview with Bustle, Garfield shared that he intentionally keeps his romantic relationships out of the public eye, valuing privacy.

Before dating Tomas, Garfield was romantically linked to his Spider-Man co-star Emma Stone in the 2010s. More recently, he dated model Alyssa Miller, but their relationship ended in April 2022, according to a source from PEOPLE.

Though the split with Tomas is now public, it seems the breakup happened quietly months ago, with neither party making an official announcement until now.