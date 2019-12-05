हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Katrina Kaif gives major fitness motivation in these workout videos—Watch

Katrina Kaif took to Instagram recently and posted a few workout videos that are all the motivation you need to start hitting the gym. 

Katrina Kaif gives major fitness motivation in these workout videos—Watch
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif is often in the limelight owing to her 'oh-so-perfect' fashion outfits. Be it becoming the belle of the ball by wearing a red gown, or slaying the casual/chic look, Kat knows how to bring her A-Game forward.

The actress is blessed with delicate features and workouts regularly to maintain her fab and fit body.

She took to Instagram recently and posted a few workout videos that are all the motivation you need to start hitting the gym. (Not tomorrow, but today!)

Check out Kat's post here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on

On the work front, Katrina was last seen in Ali Abaas Zafar's directorial 'Bharat' opposite Salman Khan.

Up next, she will be seen reuniting with Akshay Kumar for 'Sooryavanshi'. The film is being helmed by maverick filmmaker Rohit Shetty and is an addition to his cop universe that begun with 'Singham' in the year 2011.

'Sooryavanshi' is high on the buzzword ever since it was announced and the audience is excited to see the 'Namastey London' duo share screen space yet again.

