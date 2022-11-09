Katrina Kaif reveals a fight broke out at her wedding, says 'I was hearing very loud noises behind...'

New Delhi: The stars from the movie 'Phone Bhoot,' Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ishaan Khatter, recently went to the Kapil Sharma show to promote their film.

During a lighthearted conversation, Kapil questioned Katrina if Vicky, her husband, was able to keep his shoes during the 'joota chupai' rite at their wedding given that she has seven sisters. The actress in her reply said, “I was hearing very loud noises behind me. As I turned, I saw everyone fighting and pulling the shoes toward themselves. There were my sisters and Vicky’s friends. They were literally fighting.”

When Archana Puran Singh asked her as to who won the fight, the actor responded in Hindi and said, “Pata nahin. Actually maine pucha nahin. Main khudki shaadi me itna busy thi". Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif got married in Rajasthan in December of the last year.

Meanwhile on the work front, Katrina's latest film was released on the 4th of November. The plot of 'Phone Bhoot' revolves around a ghost, played by Katrina Kaif, who reaches out to two bumbling ghostbusters, played by Siddhant and Ishaan, for a business idea. However, their plans go downhill as the eerie ghost reveals her plan. The film has been directed by Gurmmeet Singh and produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under the banner of Excel Entertainment