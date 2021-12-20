Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal PDA alert! Couple hold hands while enjoying view from balcony: Pic

New Delhi: Actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's love is out in the open and the two are unabashedly expressing their love, admiration for each other on social media after their grand wedding in Rajasthan on December 9.

On Monday (December 20), Katrina Kaif took to her Instagram story to share a glimpse of her Monday evening with her husband Vicky Kaushal. She shared a picture of her holding hands with Vicky at the balcony and enjoying the sea view.

Take a look at the picture:

Earlier, several pictures and videos were doing the rounds on social media, which suggest the couple had their housewarming rituals on Sunday in their new apartment.

Vicky's parents -- Sham Kaushal and Veena Kaushal had also arrived at their son's new place to attend the puja.

Vicky and Katrina, fondly called VicKat by fans, will be neighbours to Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli.

The newlyweds returned to Mumbai on Tuesday after enjoying a romantic honeymoon, which reports suggest was in the Maldives. The duo had jetted off to the exotic island country after tying the knot on December 9.

The couple had married in a private ceremony at the luxurious Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan.

Ever since Vicky and Katrina got back to Mumbai, they have been sharing on social media beautiful moments from the various wedding functions.

