Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal wedding: Kat’s siblings spotted at Mumbai airport, another sister Natasha lands in Jaipur

New Delhi: Katrina Kaif’s family has started arriving in Jaipur to be part of the marriage festivities which is going to take place at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan.

The much-awaited wedding of the year is finally here and so the soon-to-be married couple – Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are all set to celebrate their big day with great pomp and show.

Talking about Katrina’s family, her elder sister Natasha Turquotte was spotted at the Jaipur airport.

Well, her other family members were seen at Mumbai airport with all the luggage as they moved forward towards the wedding destination.

Kat's another sister Isabelle Kaif and brother Sebastien were also seen leaving for Jaipur from her home. Her mom and makeup artist were also spotted at the airport.

The wedding festivities will begin on December 7 and end with a reception on December 10.

Talking about the bride and groom – Katrina and Vicky are scheduled to reach Hotel Six Senses at 9 pm today. During the welcome ceremony, both will be welcomed in a grand manner.

For the unversed, Katrina and Vicky Kaushal have been dating for quite some time now but neither has confirmed their status in public. The duo has been spotted together multiple times yet loves playing hide-and-seek with the paparazzi.

For the uninitiated, the rumour about Katrina and Vicky’s relationship first started when Kat arrived at Koffee With Karan in 2019, and replied to one of the host’s question by saying that she thinks she will look good with Vicky.

And when Vicky got to know about it, he looked quite swooned and more than happy to hear it. He said, "I was surprised she knows about my existence”.

And the rest, as they say, is a history.

