Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2827965https://zeenews.india.com/people/khushi-kapoor-joins-bff-aaliyah-kashyap-for-pre-wedding-celebrations-see-pics-2827965.html
NewsLifestylePeople
KHUSHI KAPOOR

Khushi Kapoor Joins BFF Aaliyah Kashyap For Pre-Wedding Celebrations - See Pics

Khushi took to her Instagram Stories to re-share a picture from the festivities. The image featured Aaliyah, her fiance Shane Gregoire, and their close friends. 

|Last Updated: Dec 04, 2024, 08:56 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Khushi Kapoor Joins BFF Aaliyah Kashyap For Pre-Wedding Celebrations - See Pics (Image: Instagram)

The pre-wedding celebrations of filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's daughter, Aaliyah Kashyap, have officially begun, with her best friend Khushi Kapoor sharing her excitement on social media.

On Wednesday, Khushi took to her Instagram Stories to re-share a picture from the festivities. The image featured Aaliyah, her fiance Shane Gregoire, and their close friends, including Khushi, Ida Ali (daughter of filmmaker Imtiaz Ali), and others. The group, dressed in traditional attire, looked stunning as they posed for the camera.

The original post was shared by Ida Ali with the caption, "It has started!! Mr & Mrs Shane Gregoire, Aaliyah Kashyap."

On Monday, Anurag Kashyap penned an emotional note about spending a special day with his daughter before her wedding. The father-daughter duo went for a movie outing to watch I Want To Talk, directed by Shoojit Sircar and starring Abhishek Bachchan.

"My daughter gets married in a couple of weeks, and we went on our last movie date together before I give her away, to watch @shoojitsircar's I Want to Talk. It was like a deep cleansing of the soul watching this beautiful film with @aaliyahkashyap. I laughed and teared up. Like Arjun Sen, we all have our personal marathons, and the filmmaker captures it so unintrusively, armed with a career-best performance by @bachchan (he has fully come into his own) and the two powerhouses Reeya's @ahillyeah and the little one whose name I don't know. I'm still absorbing it and finding it hard to articulate my exact feelings because I can't count the number of emotions I felt watching this film. Do yourself a favour and watch it while it's still in cinemas. If nothing else, it will definitely talk to you in ways you might not expect. You are special, Shoojit, and you know it," read his heartfelt caption.

Aaliyah and Shane got engaged in a private ceremony in Mumbai last year, announcing the news on Instagram in May 2023.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Winter Session - Opposition Divided Again!
DNA Video
DNA: Sambhal - Evidence of Pakistani Conspiracy Revealed
DNA Video
DNA: Bangladesh Hindu Attacks: Pakistani Army’s Role Revealed
DNA Video
DNA: 13 Years Later, Will the Bofors Case Reopen?
DNA Video
DNA: Suspense Over Maharashtra CM Continues
DNA Video
DNA: AI App Predicts Death Date: How Does It Work?
DNA Video
DNA: Truth Behind Claims of a Temple in Sambhal Mosque
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi Cracks Down on Corruption in Road Construction
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi Model vs Yunus Model: A Comparison on Handling Riots
DNA Video
DNA: Indian Navy Successfully Tests Long-Range Missile
NEWS ON ONE CLICK