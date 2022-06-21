Kim, Kanye spotted together at daughter's basketball game

NEW DELHI: American media personality Kim Kardashian and his ex-husband, rapper Kanye West were spotted co-parenting their eldest daughter North.

As per Page Six, both the exes reunited to attend their daughter's basketball league game. Kim and West were seen sitting separately with the former seated one row in front of West.

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star wore a simple white T-shirt and a pair of light blue denim, keeping her blonde hair loose while West sported a red-hued hoodie and matched it with black trousers accompanied by a baseball cap.

According to sources, Kim and West, "did speak from time to time throughout the evening and appeared to be cordial" although they kept a low profile.

Kim filed for divorce from West in February 2021 after being married for almost seven years. They were officially declared single, this year in March, reported Page Six.

However, the Kardashian has already started dating comedian Pete Davidson last year in November. She confirmed her relationship with Pete on Instagram in March of this year. Since then, she has been posting romantic photos with the comedian on social media. The couple even attended the Met Gala together.

Davidson has also spent time with Kim's kids and recently made a tattoo on his neck which seemingly read the letters 'KNSCP, reported Page Six. As per reports, the tattoo could be the initials of Kim and her four children.