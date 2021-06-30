Kirron Kher health update: She’s got best doctors, and is doing much better, says husband Anupam Kher

New Delhi: Veteran actor Anupam Kher on Wednesday expressed his happiness over the improvement in the health of his beloved wife Kirron Kher.

Kirron, who diagnosed with cancer a year ago, is doing much better now and is being treated by the team of the best doctors.

Sharing more details about her health, Hindustan Times quoted Anupam Kher as saying, “It is a very natural phenomena to support people near you, and that is what I have been doing. Aur baaki toh kuch nahi kar sakte hum. Doctors are doing their best job. We have got the best doctors around and I can only be positive and optimistic and believe in the brilliance of doctors and pray.”

Being optimistic and positive about the current scenario, he said that his brother is also a cancer survivor and so he believes that being positive and choosing happiness over everything else can bring a change.

The BJP MP Kirron Kher is suffering from multiple myeloma (blood cancer) and is currently undergoing treatment for it.

For the unversed, after reports surfaced about Kirron Kher's cancer, husband Anupam Kher took to social media and confirmed the news.

He took to social media and in a note wrote that 'Kirron has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer '. Husband Anupam Kher and son Sikander's undersigned note reassured fans that Kirron Kher will bounce back soon.

Kirron Kher and Anupam Kher got married in 1985. She has a son named Sikander Kher from her previous marriage.