'Clearly a virgin': Sikandar Kher hits back at troll who hurled abuses at him!

New Delhi: Anupam Kher's son Sikandar Kher recently came across an internet troll trying to belittle him for posting a picture with a female friend. The netizen had hurled abuses at Kher on his Instagram direct message. To this, Sikandar had a feisty reply and took to his Instagram story to share the cheeky comeback with his followers. He wrote to the troll, "Clearly hasn't been laid in a...wait hang on..clearly a virgin and I respect her virginity. Moin you surely make your parents proud. Atta boy".

Check out the his Instagram story:

Sikandar is the son of veteran actors Anupam Kher and Kirron Kher.

In April this year, Sikandar and Anupam confirmed that Kirron is suffering from Cancer. “Just so that rumours don’t get the better of a situation Sikandar and I would like to inform everyone that Kirron has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer,” read Anupam’s post.

Sikandar Kher made his acting debut with 'Woodstock Villa' in 2008 and then went on to star in films such as 'Khelein Hum Jee Jaan Sey', 'Players', 'Aurangzeb', 'Tere Bin Laden: Dead or Alive' and 'The Zoya Factor'.