Kirti Kulhari to do Hindi remake of 'The Girl on the Train'?

Mumbai: Actress Kirti Kulhari has been roped in for the Hindi remake of the Hollywood film "The Girl On The Train". She will be seen essaying the role of a police officer in the Ribhu Dasgupta directorial, which also stars Parineeti Chopra.

"It's a great feeling being directed by Ribhu and it`s my second outing with him after 'Bard of Blood'. We share a great equation and I am looking forward to collaborating on this one now,a Kirti said.

"It's my fourth project with an all-female ensemble cast after 'Pink', 'Four More Shots Please' and 'Mission Mangal' and I am really enjoying being in this space," she added.

According to a source, Kirti will be leaving for London on August 15, the release day of her film 'Mission Mangal'. She will be joining the cast on August 16 for a month-long schedule.

Based on the 2015 bestseller by Paula Hawkins, 'The Girl on the Train' narrates the story of a divorcee woman who gets entangled in a missing persons investigation that throws her life to the brink. The psychological thriller is backed by Reliance Entertainment.