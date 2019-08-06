close

Kirti Kulhari to do Hindi remake of 'The Girl on the Train'?

Actress Kirti Kulhari has been roped in for the Hindi remake of the Hollywood film 'The Girl On The Train'.

Kirti Kulhari to do Hindi remake of 'The Girl on the Train'?

Mumbai: Actress Kirti Kulhari has been roped in for the Hindi remake of the Hollywood film "The Girl On The Train". She will be seen essaying the role of a police officer in the Ribhu Dasgupta directorial, which also stars Parineeti Chopra.

"It's a great feeling being directed by Ribhu and it`s my second outing with him after 'Bard of Blood'. We share a great equation and I am looking forward to collaborating on this one now,a Kirti said.

"It's my fourth project with an all-female ensemble cast after 'Pink', 'Four More Shots Please' and 'Mission Mangal' and I am really enjoying being in this space," she added.

According to a source, Kirti will be leaving for London on August 15, the release day of her film 'Mission Mangal'. She will be joining the cast on August 16 for a month-long schedule.

Based on the 2015 bestseller by Paula Hawkins, 'The Girl on the Train' narrates the story of a divorcee woman who gets entangled in a missing persons investigation that throws her life to the brink. The psychological thriller is backed by Reliance Entertainment.

