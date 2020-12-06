Kisan ka darza...: Amid protests, here's what Sonu Sood has to say about farmers

New Delhi: Actor Sonu Sood's tweet on farmers has got Twitter's attention amid the ongoing farmers' protest at Delhi border since over a week. On Saturday, Sonu Sood took to Twitter to say that a "farmer's status is no less than a parent."

Read his tweet in Hindi here:

किसान का दर्ज़ा माँ बाप से कम नहीं है। — sonu sood (@SonuSood) December 5, 2020

Sonu Sood's post has got several reactions from netizens. This is the second tweet by the actor in favour of the farmers in a couple of days. Earlier this week, he wrote, "Farmer is India. (Kisan hai Hindustan)."

किसान है हिंदुस्तान। — sonu sood (@SonuSood) December 3, 2020

The protest by farmers agitating against three agriculture laws passed by the Centre entered its eleventh day on Sunday with demonstrations on the outskirts of Delhi and other border areas.

Leaders of the farmer groups had met representatives of the Centre, led by Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Union Minister for Commerce Piyush Goyal and Minister of State for Commerce Som Prakash on December 5 for the fifth round of talks to end the deadlock over the new farm laws. However, the meeting remained inconclusive, and the Centre announced another meeting on December 9.

The farmers are protesting against the Farmers` Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

(With ANI inputs)