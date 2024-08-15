Advertisement
KOLKATA DOCTOR RAPE CASE

Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Alia Bhatt, Vijay Varma, Other Celebs Demand Justice

Bollywood celebrities have not remained silent about the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata. Their voices are now joining the call for justice and stronger measures to ensure women’s safety.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 15, 2024, 05:12 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Alia Bhatt, Vijay Varma, Other Celebs Demand Justice (Image: File Photo)

New Delhi: The Kolkata rape-murder case has shaken the entire nation. Bollywood is now speaking out against the heinous crime involving a trainee doctor at RG Kar Hospital in Bengal which led to nation-wide protests by doctors and nurses demanding justice for the victim. 

Celebrities including Alia Bhatt, Richa Chadha, Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Varma, and others are calling for justice and stronger measures to ensure women's safety. 

Here’s what celebrities have said as they urge for justice.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Actor Vijay Verma took to Instagram to write, 'At least, protect our protectors.' He later posted another post,' Why we should pay attention to what doctors are saying right now'.

 Ayushmann Khurrana Pens a Heart-Wrenching Poem titled 'Kaash Main Bhi Ladka Hoti'. Ayushmann shared a video reciting a poem that captures the pain and fear many women experience in today’s society.

Tahira Kashyap khurrana also posted a video on her Instagram handle 

According to PTI, the body of a 31-year-old doctor was found in a lecture hall at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on the morning of August 9, 2024.

 

