Kriti Sanon Reunites With Kajol For 'Do Patti, Says 'Her Energy Is Infectious'

New Delhi: Actress Kriti Sanon enjoyed back-to-back box office hits, with ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’ and ‘The Crew’ crossing Rs 100 crore mark. The actress is set to debut as a producer with her production house, Blue Butterfly Films, in the upcoming film ‘Do Patti’, where she will also be starring alongside Kajol.

This project marks a significant reunion for Kriti and Kajol, who last shared the screen nearly nine years ago in the blockbuster ‘Dilwale’, where they were portrayed as sisters in a memorable on-screen dynamic.

Reflecting on her past experiences and the upcoming reunion, in her production house's vlog, Kriti shared a memory from a few years ago when she recalled working with Kajol on ‘Dilwale’. At the time, the actress quoted, “The energy and the vibe on the set were so chill and so cool that we had to be fierce and strong. We were bursting out laughing. Of course, because Kajol ma'am was there.”

As they were preparing to reunite for the making of ‘Do Patti’, she added, “I am shooting with her after so long. It's been about what, like, seven years or maybe eight? I remember shooting with her in 'Dilwale' and that was my second film. I was such a baby. I didn't know anything. I was suddenly in front of these big stars. And, to now shoot after so long, you know where I am sure that I have evolved, grown, become a better version of myself… And, she [Kajol] is the same vibrant, looking even better with every passing year and every passing day. Her energy is infectious.”

Do Patti, set in the hills of North India, promises to be a captivating mystery, which marks her production house’s ‘Blue Butterfly Films’ first project. The film is slated to release on Netflix later this year.