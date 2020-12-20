Late Wajid Khan’s wife Kamalrukh Khan alleges music director had threatened to divorce her in 2014

New Delhi: Kamalrukh Khan, wife of late music director Wajid Khan, has alleged that he threatened to divorce her in 2014, if she did not agree to convert.

In a conversation with a YouTuber, Kamalrukh also revealed that the duo had been living separately since 2014.

“He was a wonderful man, a talented musician, but if there was one flaw in him, it was this: he wasn’t strong-minded. He could be easily influenced, especially in matters of faith. We used to fight about this, even after we had two kids. This was the narrative, day in and day out. The last straw was when he threatened to divorce me if I didn’t convert. This was in 2014,” she said.

“He used to leave and stay at his mother’s house, sometimes for months on end. When he threatened to divorce me, I said ‘fine, let’s go ahead’. Even in court, I made my case about being under pressure to convert. His career was at stake, which is why this never came out, but this had been going on since 2014,” Kamalrukh told the YouTuber.

Kamalrukh had previously, in an Instagram post, in November accused Wajid’s family of harassment and using “scare tactics” like taking her to court “seeking divorce”.

Wajid of Sajid-Wajid duo died in May this year from cardiac arrest. He had also tested positive for COVID-19. Kamalrukh said that ‘the last few days of his life were very sad’ because he could not meet his family as he had COVID-19.