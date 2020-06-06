हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Wajid Khan

Wajid Khan died due to cardiac arrest, says family

The family also informed that Wajid died due to cardiac arrest. There has been no mention of coronavirus in the statement.  

Wajid Khan died due to cardiac arrest, says family

Mumbai: On Friday, the family of late music composer Wajid Khan released a statement following his demise, thanking hospital staff for taking care of him throughout the treatment.

The family also informed that Wajid died due to cardiac arrest. There has been no mention of coronavirus in the statement.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sajid And Wajid (@thesajidwajid) on

"Our dearest Wajid passed away at the age of 47 due to a cardiac arrest on 1st of June at 00:30 am in Surana Sethia hospital. He had a successful kidney transplant last year and he was undergoing treatment for a throat infection," the statement read.

"We would like to express our gratitude to Dr Prince Surana who is family and has taken care of Wajid just like a brother would, Dr Prashant Kewle, Dr Kirti Sabnis, Dr Nikhil Jain, Dr Rupesh Naik, Dr Dipen Deole, Dr Aseem Thamba and the entire hospital staff who had been treating Wajid and taking care of him beyond the call of duty and had left no stone unturned for his treatment. We thank each of you for your selfless gestures from the bottom of our hearts," it concluded.

The statement has been posted on the composer brother duo Sajid-Wajid's official Instagram account.

Wajid is survived by his wife and two children -- a daughter and a son.

 

