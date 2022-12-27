topStoriesenglish
NewsLifestylePeople
LEENA NAGWANSHI

Leena Nagwanshi, 22-year-old social media influencer found dead on her terrace!

Leena, 22, used to be very active on social media and her reels were well-liked on Instagram. She also had a popular YouTube channel of her own.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Dec 27, 2022, 11:13 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Social media influencer Leena Nagwanshi, a resident of Chhattisgarh allegedly committed suicide.
  • Leena's dead body was found on the roof of her own house, Police are still investigating the case.
  • Leena, 22, used to be very active on social media and her reels were well-liked on Instagram. She also had a popular YouTube channel of her own.

Trending Photos

Leena Nagwanshi, 22-year-old social media influencer found dead on her terrace!

New Delhi: Social media influencer Leena Nagwanshi, a resident of Chhattisgarh allegedly committed suicide. Leena's dead body was found on the roof of her own house, Police are still investigating the case. Leena, 22, used to be very active on social media and her reels were well-liked on Instagram. She also had a popular YouTube channel of her own.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@leena_nagwanshi)

According to the crime report, Leena Nagvanshi died on Monday, 26 December. Her mother had gone to the market, when she returned home after noon, the influencer was not in her room. When her mother checked the house and didn't find her, she went to the terrace to check but the door was closed. She tried hard to open the door and the body was seen. On receiving the information, the police sent Leena's body for postmortem. Police say that the cause of death will be clear only after the report comes out.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@leena_nagwanshi)

No suicide note has been found on the spot. Police said that the investigation of the case is going on and the cause of Leena's death is being ascertained.

Live Tv

Leena NagwanshiLeena Nagwanshi deathLeena Nagwanshi suicideLeena Nagwanshi youtubeSocial media influencer death

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Heroic story of Sahibzadas
DNA Video
DNA: When revolutionary Udham Singh was born in 1899
DNA Video
DNA: Quota of success is fixed in Kota!
DNA Video
DNA: Huge 'bomb cyclone' storm hits America
DNA Video
DNA: The mystery of Tunisha's last '15 minutes' UNFOLD!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: December 26, 2022
DNA Video
Heavy snowfall in America worsens the situation
DNA Video
DNA: The 'epidemic' of 'food wastage' is more dangerous than Corona
DNA Video
DNA: Why do room heaters become the stuff of death in cold?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Poisonous Truth' of liquor in Bihar