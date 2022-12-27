Leena Nagwanshi, 22-year-old social media influencer found dead on her terrace!

New Delhi: Social media influencer Leena Nagwanshi, a resident of Chhattisgarh allegedly committed suicide. Leena's dead body was found on the roof of her own house, Police are still investigating the case. Leena, 22, used to be very active on social media and her reels were well-liked on Instagram. She also had a popular YouTube channel of her own.

According to the crime report, Leena Nagvanshi died on Monday, 26 December. Her mother had gone to the market, when she returned home after noon, the influencer was not in her room. When her mother checked the house and didn't find her, she went to the terrace to check but the door was closed. She tried hard to open the door and the body was seen. On receiving the information, the police sent Leena's body for postmortem. Police say that the cause of death will be clear only after the report comes out.

No suicide note has been found on the spot. Police said that the investigation of the case is going on and the cause of Leena's death is being ascertained.