Shweta Tiwari shares shocking CCTV footage of estranged husband Abhinav Kohli trying to snatch her son

New Delhi: Tussle between actress Shweta Tiwari and ex-husband Abhinav Kohli regarding their son Reyaansh, doesn’t seem to end.

After Abhinav uploaded a video, accusing Shweta of unlawfully detaining his son from him and hiding his whereabouts, and caring only for money even in these testing times, the actress has responded with a CCTV footage video from her residential society, in which Abhinav can be seen getting physical with Shweta.

In the video shared by Shweta on Instagram on Monday (May 11), the actress can be seen holding their son Reyaansh in her arms while walking. Abhinav, who seems to be asking Shweta to give their son to him, pushes Shweta down and snatches Reyaansh.

“Now let the truth Come out!!!! (But this is not going to stay forever on my account, I will eventually delete it, I am posting this right now to reveal the truth,then it goes off),” wrote the Khatron ke Khiladi 11 participant.

She further added that this incident traumatized her son and he is scared of his father. “This is why my Child is scared of him! After this incident my child was scared for more than a month, he was so scared that he would not even sleep properly at Night! His hand hurt for more than 2 weeks. Even now he is scared of his papa coming home or meeting him”.

Shweta shared another video, in which Reyaansh can be seen hiding himself under the bedsheet and sister Palak trying to calm him down.

“I can’t let my Child go Through this mental trauma.. I try my best to keep him calm and happy! But this Horrible Man makes sure my baby’s mental health goes back to Square one! If this is not Physical abuse then what is!!!!?? It is the CCTV footage of my society,” concluded the 40-year-old actress.

Various people from the entertainment industry took to the comment section to share their shock at the incident. “Why is this guy not arrested,” wrote Ekta Kapoor, while Kishwer Merchantt commented, “Omg !!! And everyone is just standing and watching !!!”

On the work front, Shweta is currently in Cape Town shooting for Khatron ke Khiladi 11. The actress’ decision to go ahead with her work commitments was criticized by Abhinav, who accused her of abandoning son Reyaansh.