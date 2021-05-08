Shweta Tiwari jets off to Cape Town for 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 11', estranged husband Abhinav Kohli accuses her of leaving son alone in hotel - Watch

New Delhi: Television's famous face, Shweta Tiwari was recently papped at Mumbai airport as she headed to Cape Town, South Africa for the adventure reality show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 11'. Along with several others, the actress flew together and their pictures were splashed all over.

However, there seems to be trouble mounting for Shweta Tiwari back home. Her estranged husband Abhinav Kohli has released a few Instagram videos, alleging that the actress has left behind their young son Reyansh in a hotel room and despite him not agreeing to her participation on the show has gone ahead.

Abhinav Kohli, in his videos also claimed, "Shweta has left for South Africa to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. She had asked for my consent to go to South Africa, but I refused since it is not safe to travel amid the spread of coronavirus. She will be working there for 12 hours a day and will leave the child at the hotel, which is not required. I can take care of my son. Despite me telling her not to, she has left and I got to know of her leaving from all the videos circulating in the media. But where is my kid? I am going from hotel to hotel to find him. I went to the police station but they didn’t help me. Instead, they asked me to send an email to Children Welfare Committee."

In the videos, he alleged that their song Reyansh is unwell and has chest congestion, swollen eyes. He added, “My child has anxiety issues. If he doesn’t have any of his parents around him, he feels insecure."

Abhinav is seeking help from people, urging all to share any information they have of his son.

Shweta and Abhinav tied the knot in 2013. The couple has a son named Reyansh Kohli.

Before Abhinav, Shweta was married to actor Raja Chaudhary. They got divorced in 2007 after nine years of marriage. Shweta has a daughter Palak Tiwari with him.