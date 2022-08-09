NewsLifestylePeople
Lisa Haydon shares intimate moments with husband at beach: PICS

Lisa took to her Instagram handle on Monday and posted a picture that showed her and her husband Dino Lalvani kissing while their kids Zack, Leo and Lara sat on their laps.

Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Aug 09, 2022, 09:20 AM IST|Source: ANI
  • Bollywood actor and model Lisa Haydon recently shared a glimpse of her beach vacation with her family that featured a romantic moment with her husband.
New Delhi: Bollywood actor and model Lisa Haydon recently shared a glimpse of her beach vacation with her family that featured a romantic moment with her husband.

Captioning the mushy picture Lisa wrote, `Kiss me, quick...before the light changes`.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

She also shared a video clip in which she can be seen enjoying the swing with her kid. "Life`s precious moments," Lisa captioned it. As soon as she shared the post on her Instagram handle, several of her fans showed love by dropping heart emojis in the comment section of the post.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Lisa, who made her Bollywood debut with the Sonam Kapoor starrer 2010 movie `Aisha`, got married to entrepreneur Dino Lalvani in 2016. The loving couple welcomed their first child Zack in the year 2017.

She has worked on several film projects including `The Shaukeens`, `Ae Dil Hai Mushkil`, `Rascals`, `Queen` and `Housefull 3`, among many others. The actor has also been a judge in shows like `India`s Next Top Model` and `Top Model India`.

