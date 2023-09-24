LIVE UPDATES | Raghav Chadha Parineeti Chopra Marriage: Photos, Guests, Wedding Pics, Videos, Location - All Updates On RagNeeti Shaadi
Raghav Chadha Parineeti Chopra Marriage Live Updates: The Raghav Chadha Parineeti Chopra marriage is a union that has captured the imagination of fans worldwide, and its grandeur is set to match the scale of their stardom. The highly anticipated Raghav Parineeti wedding will take place on September 24 in the charming city of Udaipur.
Trending Photos
Raghav Chadha Parineeti Chopra Marriage Live Updates: The Raghav Parineeti wedding is an event of immense significance, bringing together two beloved celebrities, Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra, in matrimony. The Raghav Chadha Parineeti Chopra marriage is a union that has captured the imagination of fans worldwide, and its grandeur is set to match the scale of their stardom.
The highly anticipated Raghav Parineeti wedding will take place on September 24 in the charming city of Udaipur. This union has garnered extensive media attention, with fans eagerly awaiting glimpses of the Raghav Chadha Parineeti Chopra marriage ceremony. Celebrities and political figures, including Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu Chopra, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, and AAP's Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh, will grace the Raghav Parineeti wedding with their presence.
The Raghav Chadha Parineeti Chopra marriage festivities commence with Parineeti's chuda ceremony, a cherished tradition. The joyous occasion of the Raghav Parineeti wedding includes the Haldi ceremony, followed by a sumptuous welcome lunch named 'Blooms and Bites.'
In the picturesque city of Udaipur, the Raghav Parineeti wedding symbolizes love and unity, creating memories that will be cherished for a lifetime. The Raghav Chadha Parineeti Chopra marriage represents a true love story, and its significance extends far beyond the realm of celebrity.
Catch All The Raghav Chadha Parineeti Chopra Marriage Live Updates
**Parineeti-Raghav Marriage News: DJ Sumit's Arrival**
DJ Sumit Sethi, the singer, is set to attend the wedding ceremony of Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra at Parineeti Raghav Marriage. He arrived in Udaipur on Saturday evening, hinting at the couple's 90s-themed Sangeet ceremony on his Instagram, calling it 'The biggest wedding of the year.'
**Parineeti-Raghav Chadha Marriage Live Updates: Aaditya Thackeray's Arrival**
Shiv Sena leader and former Cabinet Minister, Aaditya Thackeray, arrives in Udaipur to grace the wedding ceremony of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha at Parineeti Raghav Marriage.
**Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Marriage Live: Baraat Preparations**
The family members of the groom-to-be, Raghav Chadha, were seen traveling to the wedding venue in boats, donning pink turbans, while royal umbrellas were carried by the hotel staff at Parineeti Raghav Marriage.
**Parineeti-Raghav Marriage Live Updates: Bride-To-Be's Choice**
Parineeti Chopra has chosen her wedding attire from the celebrated designer Manish Malhotra's collection for her special day at Parineeti Raghav Marriage.
**Parineeti-Raghav Marriage Live: Groom-To-Be's Sherwani Sight**
Ahead of his baraat procession, Raghav Chadha, the groom-to-be at Parineeti Raghav Marriage, was captured in an ivory sherwani.
Parineeti Raghav Marriage News: Wedding Mantras Echo
As Pandits recite sacred mantras, Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra embark on their pheras at Parineeti Raghav Marriage.
Parineeti Raghav Marriage Update: Shanti Path
Before the sacred pheras of Parineeti Raghav Marriage, a Shanti Path was performed.