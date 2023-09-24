Udaipur: Actor Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha held a 90s-themed sangeet ceremony in Udaipur, a day ahead of their Sunday wedding. Photos and videos of social media fan pages dedicated to Parineeti Chopra showed glimpses of what appears to be the couple's mehendi ceremony.

Punjabi singer Navraj Hans shared pictures of the couple from Saturday night's event on his Instagram handle. Hans, who is the son of Hans Raj Hans and son-in-law of Daler Mehndi wished the “adorable and made-for-each-other couple” a happy married life. In the pictures, Parineeti was seen wearing a shimmery lehenga with a matching ethnic jacket for the event, while Raghav was seen in a dark suit.

Talking to reporters about last night's event Navraj Hans said, “All types of songs were played on Sangeet Night But, there was a lot of demand for Punjabi songs" "... Songs which are Parineeti’s favourite like 'Rabba kedi Gaal di Saza' were specially performed by me on demand. Both the families danced a lot to my songs,” Hans said while speaking to mediapersons at the airport today.

Earlier on Saturday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann arrived in Udaipur to attend the wedding functions. Kejriwal was seen donning a blue shirt paired with black pants, while Bhagwant Mann wore a white kurta pyjama paired with a grey Nehru jacket. Apart from them, AAP's Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh and actor Bhagyashree also arrived to attend the grand wedding.

Also Read: Raghav Chadha And Parineeti Chopra Wedding: Countdown Begins! Dulhe Raja, Baraat On Boat Jets Off To Dulhaniya - PICS

According to reports, the wedding is set to take place on Sunday at the Leela Palace Hotel. A Baraat will leave from Taj Lake Palace to the Leela Palace on Lake Pichola, according to several reports. The duo exchanged rings on May 13 at Kapurthala House in New Delhi in the presence of their loved ones. The star-studded engagement ceremony was attended by several politicians, including Delhi CM Kejriwal, Punjab CM Mann, former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram and Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray.

Also Read: LIVE | Parineeti Chopra Raghav Chadha Wedding Updates

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti will share screen space with Diljit Dosanjh in 'Chamkila'. Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, the film revolves around two famous Punjabi singers Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila. She also has ‘Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue’ alongwith Akshay Kumar in her kitty.