Live: Showik Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda to be produced in court today

5 September 2020, 10:45 AM
Zaid Vilatra and Abdul Basit Parihar have applied for bail in Mumbai Sessions Court.
They have been arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau, in connection with #SushantSinghRajputDeathCase
— ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2020
5 September 2020, 10:19 AM
We have arrested Showik Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda on the basis of solid evidence against them: KPS Malhotra, Deputy Director, NCB
READ Full story here: We have arrested Showik Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda on the basis of solid evidence against them: KPS Malhotra, Deputy Director, NCB
5 September 2020, 09:54 AM
NCB to record Dipesh Sawant's statement today. He has not been arrested as he serves the role of a witness: KPS Malhotra, Deputy Director, Narcotics Control Bureau#SushantSinghRajputDeathCase
— ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2020
5 September 2020, 09:54 AM
Mumbai: Showik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda, Zaid and Kaizen Ibrahim brought to Sion Hospital for medical examination https://t.co/P2KCwd8EPD pic.twitter.com/aepoHZi5b4
— ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2020
5 September 2020, 09:28 AM
NCB arrives at Shruti Modi house, reportedly.
5 September 2020, 09:27 AM
It has been learnt that Showik, Samuel Miranda and Dipesh Sawant are taken to an undisclosed location in a car by NCB. They wud be produced in court at 11 am today.