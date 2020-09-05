हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Live: Showik Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda to be produced in court today

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik in connection with the drugs conspiracy in Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. The NCB officials also held late actor's house manager Samuel Miranda, stepping up the investigation in the case. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, September 5, 2020 - 10:45
Comments |
Pic Courtesy: ANI

New Delhi: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik in connection with the drugs conspiracy in Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. The NCB officials also held late actor's house manager Samuel Miranda, stepping up the investigation in the case. 

The duo was arrested after 10 hours of questioning. They will be produced before a Mumbai court on Saturday (September 5). According to sources, Showik has confessed to NCB that he used to buy drugs for Sushant at the behest of his sister Rhea through Samuel Miranda.

Moreover, Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda has reportedly told the NCB that he used to arrange drugs, named Budd, at the behest of Showik for Sushant.

Stay tuned for latest updates on Sushant Singh Rajput death case:

 

5 September 2020, 10:45 AM

5 September 2020, 10:19 AM

We have arrested Showik Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda on the basis of solid evidence against them: KPS Malhotra, Deputy Director, NCB

5 September 2020, 09:54 AM

5 September 2020, 09:54 AM

5 September 2020, 09:28 AM

NCB arrives at Shruti Modi house, reportedly.

5 September 2020, 09:27 AM

It has been learnt that Showik, Samuel Miranda and Dipesh Sawant are taken to an undisclosed location in a car by NCB. They wud be produced in court at 11 am today.

