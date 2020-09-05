Live: Showik Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda to be produced in court today

New Delhi: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik in connection with the drugs conspiracy in Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. The NCB officials also held late actor's house manager Samuel Miranda, stepping up the investigation in the case.

The duo was arrested after 10 hours of questioning. They will be produced before a Mumbai court on Saturday (September 5). According to sources, Showik has confessed to NCB that he used to buy drugs for Sushant at the behest of his sister Rhea through Samuel Miranda.

Moreover, Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda has reportedly told the NCB that he used to arrange drugs, named Budd, at the behest of Showik for Sushant.

