Live: CBI to record the statement of Sushant Singh Rajput's cook Neeraj today

New Delhi: After the Supreme Court ordered for a CBI probe into Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of officials arrived in Mumbai on Thursday. The CBI officials will reportedly stay at the DRDO guest house in the Santa Cruz area of the city.

The CBI team, led by CBI Superintendent of Police Nupur Prasad has formed three teams to take the investigation forward, according to sources. The first team will examine all the case diaries, related to the case, that it got from the Mumbai Police, forensic report of Mumbai and autopsy report.

The central probe agency team is accompanied by a five-member forensic team. Reportedly, the CBI team can first go to the late actor's Bandra residence and recreate the scene.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020.

