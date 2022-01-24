Low point in your life: Sushmita Sen's ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl's new post draws attention!

New Delhi: Model Rohman Shawl who was dating Sushmita Sen recently shared an Instagram post about 'low points' in life which was much appreciated by his fans and followers for its insight and motivation.

Rohman wrote in the caption, "The setting sun made me realise, if you are at a low point in your life, make sure the decend is so graceful, that the people watching it feel the need to rise !!! -yours truly."

Take a look at his post:

Sushmita and Rohman reportedly started dating in 2018 and broke up in 2021.

The actress had shared the news on her Instagram and was very transparent about her breakup.

Rohman, who is a model by profession walked the ramp for many top designers and endorsed several big brands.

Sushmita made her comeback with the web series 'Aarya', which was nominated in the Best Drama Series category in the International Emmys this year. She recently appeared as the protagonist in the second season of 'Aarya' which received rave reviews from fans and critics.