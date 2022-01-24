हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sushmita Sen

Low point in your life: Sushmita Sen's ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl's new post draws attention!

Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl announced their breakup last year through an Instagram post.

Low point in your life: Sushmita Sen&#039;s ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl&#039;s new post draws attention!
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Model Rohman Shawl who was dating Sushmita Sen recently shared an Instagram post about 'low points' in life which was much appreciated by his fans and followers for its insight and motivation. 

Rohman wrote in the caption, "The setting sun made me realise, if you are at a low point in your life, make sure the decend is so graceful, that the people watching it feel the need to rise !!! -yours truly."

Take a look at his post:

 

Sushmita and Rohman reportedly started dating in 2018 and broke up in 2021.

The actress had shared the news on her Instagram and was very transparent about her breakup.

Rohman, who is a model by profession walked the ramp for many top designers and endorsed several big brands.

Sushmita made her comeback with the web series 'Aarya', which was nominated in the Best Drama Series category in the International Emmys this year. She recently appeared as the protagonist in the second season of 'Aarya' which received rave reviews from fans and critics.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Sushmita SenRohman ShawlSushmita Sen breakup
Next
Story

Shilpa Shetty shares throwback pic with her schoolmates, can you spot her?

Must Watch

PT5M52S

UP Elections 2022: Ground Report from Kalpi amidst the tunes of folk songs