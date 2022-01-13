हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Has Sushmita Sen adopted a third child? Actress responds to rumours with witty post

Actress Sushmita Sen squashed rumours of her third adoption and called the reports as 'random news'.

Has Sushmita Sen adopted a third child? Actress responds to rumours with witty post
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actress Sushmita Sen recently cleared up rumours of her adopting a son which were going viral on social media after she was papped with her friend's son Amadeus. The actress, in a witty manner, took to Instagram to squash the rumours and called them 'random news'. 

 

She shared a picture of her having a chat with her godson Amadeus about the rumours in the media. Along with the picture, she wrote, "Having a chat with my Godson Amadeus about the random news concerning him, going viral in the media... His expression says it all. Picture courtesy: Sreejaya (Amadeus' mom)."

Take a look at her post:

Sushmita

 

Former Miss Universe and Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen had adopted Renee in 2000 as a baby and her second daughter Alisah in 2010. 

For the unversed, the 46-year-old diva recently went through a breakup with her longtime beau Rohman Shawl and she announced it on social media in order to update her fans. 
Sushmita and Rohman reportedly started dating in 2018 and broke up in 2021.

Rohman, who is a model by profession walked the ramp for many top designers and endorsed several big brands.

