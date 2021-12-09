Madhavan shares how once cops caught him getting intimate with wife on Mumbai beaches

New Delhi: Talented actor R Madhavan has fans drooling all over him. Thanks to his dashing looks, fab acting chops that the actor boasts of a massive fanbase. In one of his recent interviews, Maddy (as he is fondly called) opened up on how he was once caught by cops getting intimate with his wife Sarita.

In an interview with Mashable India, Madhavan walked on the Mumbai beaches and shared his past fun experience, "When I was wooing Sarita, we seldom had a place to get intimate. So, these rocks have many stories to tell. We started out like any other couple in Mumbai, on top of the double-decker buses, coochie-cooing by the rocks, having a policeman say ‘go home’ and all that. We have really fond memories of this place."

On the work front, Maddy will be seen in Netflix romantic comedy, Decoupled, co-starring Surveen Chawla. The show, directed by Hardik Mehta and will premiere on December 17, 2021.

The talented star will also don a director's hat with Rocketry - The Nambi Effect. He will also act in the titular role. Rocketry - The Nambi Effect is based on the life of former scientist Nambi Narayanan, who was accused of espionage.

Madhavan got married to Sarita in 1999 after being in a relationship for over 8 years. The couple together has a son named Vedant. He is a swimmer and has won several championships.