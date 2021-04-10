Madhuri Dixit dons stunning beachwear, enjoys family time with hubby and kids in Maldives - See pics

New Delhi: Actress Madhuri Dixit is back from her tropical vacation in the Maldives but is still in the vacay mood according to her Instagram posts. For the past two weeks, the 'Kalank' actress has been blessing her followers Instagram feed with snapshots of the beautiful island and all the adventures Madhuri enjoyed during her vacation.

Recently, she posted a gorgeous picture of herself donning a red swimsuit and shorts with a mesmerizing sunset in the background. As lovely as the majestic ocean and sunset looked, the 'Dhak Dhak' girl's smile stole the show.

In the caption, Madhuri wrote, "The magic hour" with a sunset emoji. Fans were star struck with the scenic photograph and bombarded the comment section with heart emojis.

Here's the picture:

Before this, Madhuri had posted a series of pictures and videos taking her fans for a virtual vacation with her in the Maldives.

In one of the posts, she is seen lounging amidst the ocean.

The actress captioned the picture saying, "The sheer magnificence of mother nature" referring to the vast expansive ocean surrounding her.

The 'Total Dhamaal' actress also sped across the Maldives ocean in an inflatable raft with her family.

She spent her evenings enjoying romantic dinners at the beach with her husband Dr Shriram Nene. Dixit and Nene tied the knot in 1999 and have two sons.

On the work front, Dixit will star in the Karan Johar produced Netflix series 'The Heroine' and is set to produce a Marathi film titled 'Panchak' under her company RnM Moving Pictures.