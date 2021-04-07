हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Shanaya Kapoor is too hot to handle in latest monokini pics, friend Navya Naveli Nanda has this to say!

Shanaya Kapoor will make her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Internet sensation Shanaya Kapoor dropped black and white pictures of herself in a monokini on Wednesday (April 7) looking drop dead gorgeous.

The young actress, who will make her debut with Karan Johar’s Dharma Production can be seen rocking a plain balck monokini, which she paired up with a long chequered coat. Shanaya’s hair is let loose and her body looks sculpted.

Shanaya Kapoor, who is at loss of words to describe her photos, captioned her post as, “can’t explain, but I’ll find a song that can.”

The 21-years-old friend, Navya Naveli Nanda, who is superstar Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter commented, ‘Oh.’

Sonam Kapoor’s brother, actor and cousin Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor also commented on Shanaya’s post calling her a ‘Superstar.’

‘Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives’ star and Shanaya’s mother Maheep Kapoor too dropped in a heart emoji on her daughter’s post.

Shanaya Kapoor is the daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor daughter. She is also the first cousin of actors Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor.

Shanaya had previously worked as an assistant director on cousin Janhvi Kapoor’s Netflix film ‘Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl’ and also made a brief appearance on mother Maheep Kapoor featuring Netflix reality show ‘Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives’.

Shanaya announced last month that she is part of Karan Johar’s talent management agency and will make her film debut with the filmmaker’s Dharma Production. The filmmaker has also launched other star kids like Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Panday.

Shanaya is supposed to start shooting for her first film from July this year.

 

