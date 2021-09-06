हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rahul Sakpal

Maharashtra: Actor commits suicide at Palghar residence after unable to repay loan

Sakpal mentioned in his suicide note that he was taking the extreme step as he had lost his job during the lockdown and was being cased for repayment of a loan he had taken, leaving him depressed, an official said.

Maharashtra: Actor commits suicide at Palghar residence after unable to repay loan

PALGHAR: A small-time actor allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling of his house at Nallasopara in Palghar district of Maharashtra, police said on Sunday (September 5). The body of Rahul Sakpal, 26, was found on Saturday, an official said.

Sakpal mentioned in his suicide note that he was taking the extreme step as he had lost his job during the lockdown and was being cased for repayment of a loan he had taken, leaving him depressed, an official said.

Sakpal used to live alone, he said.

The official said Sakpal had purchased a scooter some months ago but was struggling to repay the loan.

He had acted in some plays and serials, according to his neighbours.

Police have registered a case of accidental death, the official added.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Rahul SakpalRahul Sakpal suicideactor suicideNallasoparaMaharashtraMaharashtra suicidesuicide in Maharashtraactor suicide Mumbai
Next
Story

Sidharth Shukla’s family releases FIRST statement after his death, request privacy

Must Watch

PT20M54S

Rahul Gandhi only does politics of illusion: Sambit Patra