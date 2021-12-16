हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
maheep kapoor

Maheep-Sanjay Kapoor's house sanitised after daughter Shanaya too test COVID positive

On Wednesday, Shanaya had taken to her Instagram Story to reveal that she has contracted the virus and has isolated herself on the advice of her doctors

Maheep-Sanjay Kapoor&#039;s house sanitised after daughter Shanaya too test COVID positive
Photo courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: Shortly after actor Sanjay Kapoor's wife Maheep Kapoor and their daughter Shanaya Kapoor tested positive for COVID-19, the BMC officials visited their residence for sanitisation. The BMC officials were spotted at Sanjay's residence in PPE kits with masks and gloves while sanitising the entire house. The sanitisation of the house comes after the officials had reportedly sealed Sanjay's Juhu residence declaring it a containment zone after his wife Maheep tested COVID-19 positive.

Previously, the BMC had sealed actor Kareena Kapoor house after she contracted the virus over a dinner party hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar. Actor Amrita Arora and Sohail Khan's wife Seema Khan have also tested positive for the deadly virus.

On Wednesday, Shanaya had taken to her Instagram Story to reveal that she has contracted the virus and has isolated herself on the advice of her doctors. She wrote, "I have tested positive for COVID-19. As of today, I have mild symptoms, but I'm feeling ok and have isolated myself. I had tested negative four days ago however, while testing again as precaution the results came positive."

She added, "I am following the protocol given by my doctor and health professionals. If you have been in contact with me, request you to please get tested. Stay safe everyone!"

Maheep, Kareena, Amrita and Seema are among those who had tested positive for COVID-19 after attending the get together at KJo's residence. However, Karan has tested negative.

Bebo's house help has also tested positive for COVID-19, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) informed on Wednesday.

Tags:
maheep kapoorSanjay KapoorShanaya KapoorCOVID-19CoronavirusSanjay Kapoor house
