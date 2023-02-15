Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor's Unseen Cosy Pic on Valentine's Day is all Things Love

New Delhi: Bollywood star Arjun Kapoor and hottie Malaika Arora are going strong and the couple gives major relationship goals to fans. On Valentine's Day, doting boyfriend Arjun took to social media and dropped an unseen mushy romantic picture with his lady love. Fans loved their chemistry in the photo and many shared their comments on the actor's timeline.

Malaika can be seen wearing a printed co-ord skirt with a bralette top while Arjun is seen in a cool blue shirt and pants. Many celeb friends including Malla herself, Athiya Shetty, Shruti Haasan, Esha Gupta, Sonal Chauhan and Tahira Kashyap among others dropped their comments.

Arjun and Malaika are often seen hanging out together either in the city or jetting off to an exotic locale for a vacay. Their fans love to know more about the stars and recently Malla on her show 'Moving In with Malaika' did talk about dating a younger man.

She poke about Arjun at length and said that she is not ruining his life by dating him. She said: "And unfortunately not only am I old, I am also dating a younger man. I mean I have guts. I mean I am ruining his life, right? I am not ruining his life."

"It's not like he was going to school and he couldn't focus on studies and I told him to come with me. I mean, every time we are on a date, it's not like he is bunking classes. I didn't catch him on the street while he was catching Pokemon." Malaika said that Arjun is 'a goddam grown up man.'

She added, "We are two consenting adults. If an older man dates a younger girl, he is a player. But if an older woman dates a younger man, she is a cougar. This is not fair."

Malaika runs a yoga studio by the name of Diva Yoga centre and often urges people to either take to yoga or hit the gym to keep the body, mind and soul balanced.

On the work front, Arjun was last seen in the horror-comedy Bhoot Police and has some plum projects in his kitty. He has 'The Ladykiller' with Bhumi Pednekar, Kuttey, directed by Aasmaan Bhardwaj and 'Ek Villain Returns'.