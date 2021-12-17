हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora breaks HOTNESS meter in her satin thigh high slit dress with a falling neck - Pics, Video

Malaika Arora runs a yoga studio by the name of Diva Yoga centre and often urges people to either take to yoga or hit the gym to keep the body, mind and soul balanced. 

Malaika Arora breaks HOTNESS meter in her satin thigh high slit dress with a falling neck - Pics, Video
Pic Courtesy: Viral Bhayani

New Delhi: The amazing Malaika Arora was recently spotted with Karan Johar at the launch event of Mansionz in South Mumbai and she must say that she looked drop-dead gorgeous. She stepped out in a satin dress with a falling neck and fans can't help but drool over her hotness. 

Malaika is known to pull off many risque outfits with elan. Similarly, she carried herself with much elegance in a thigh-high slit dress, looking stunning. Take a look here: 

Malaika runs a yoga studio by the name of Diva Yoga centre and often urges people to either take to yoga or hit the gym to keep the body, mind and soul balanced. 

(Pic Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)

Malaika and actor Arjun Kapoor look adorable together. Their social media PDA often grabs attention.

On the work front, Arjun currently has three films lined up - 'Ek Villain Returns', 'Kuttey' and 'The Lady Killer'. And Malaika is these days seen judging dance reality show - India's Best Dancers with Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapur. 

Meanwhile, in other news, Malaika's sister Amrita Arora, her bestie Kareena Kapoor Khan, Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan tested COVID-19 positive after attending a private dinner at Karan Johar's house. 

Although KJo clarified that his family and staff have tested negative and that it was not a party only an intimate gathering of 8 people, he thanked BMC for their support. 

Recently, Maheep's daughter Shanaya Kapoor also tested positive for the virus. 

 

